Holiday Yule logs tradition: Where to watch, stream them

For those of us who are fireplace-less, being able to stream a crackling fire into the living room could be pure holiday magic.

“The Yule Log” made its holiday debut in 1966, according to The Wall Street Journal, when WPIX broadcasted a burning fireplace log to New York viewers.

Now the tradition remains, but there’s more than one way to watch.

Channel 1000

Depending on your cable provider, the Yule Log can be watched On Demand on Channel 1000.

Netflix

You can stream “Fireplace for Your Home” on Netflix, with renditions including music, crackling sounds and even an edition in birchwood.

Amazon Prime

Amazon’s “Yule Log Christmas Fireplace” features 10 hours of fireplace coziness.

PIX11

New Yorkers can still enjoy the original Yule Log on WPIX, which is now PIX11. On Christmas Day, the 1966 edition of “The Yule Log” will air from 8 to 9 a.m. and the 1970 edition will follow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

YouTube

If all else fails, YouTube is your best friend. The site offers a vast number of Yule Log versions including cameos from comedian Nick Offerman, Darth Vader, and Hallmark’s “A Very Happy Yule Log” featuring adorable pets.

Some of the newest Yule Log interpretations feature slow-cooking food, such as the rotating prime rib “Drool Log” and Olive Garden’s bubbling baked pasta.

