Where the Jobs Are This Week

USAA - provides insurance, banking, investment and retirement products and services to 9.4 million members of the U.S. military and their families.

Will add 3,500 jobs over the next 3 years - including 1,000 each in San Antonio and Phoenix

Of these hires, at least one of every four new hires be either a military veteran or spouse.

Top Jobs: Underwriters, member contact representatives in claims, investments and banking, statistical and financial analysts, Information Security Specialists

This is the 1st company to earn the number 1 spot for military and spouses in G.I Jobs and Military Spouse Magazine, and it is currently #1

Also a member of Fortune’s list of ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ four years straight, all four years in the top 50

Find more information at www.usaa.com/careers

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES - designs, builds and maintains nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard and provides after-market services for military ships

Plans to hire several thousand employees over the next few years, particularly for their shipyards in Newport News, VA and Pascagoula, MS

Top Jobs: Engineers, Engineering Techs, IT, Planners, Craftsman, Electricians, Machinists, Welders

Production positions start at $15.00 up to $24.00 per hour dependent on training/certifications

HII is building our nation’s newest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Gerald R. Ford. Also doing work with USS Theodore Roosevelt, USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Enterprise & John F. Kennedy

Find more information at www.huntingtoningalls.com

CIRRUS AIRCRAFT – small airplane manufacturer, currently makes the best-selling five-seat, single engine airplane in the world (which comes with a parachute!)

Is hiring about 105 this year

Top jobs: engineers, designer/drafters, manufacturing positions

Benefits include the Cirrus Flying Club where employees earn their private pilot’s license while flying a model SR22 and generous discounts with company vendors.

Hiring primarily in Duluth and Grand Forks, ND. We also have regional positions within the U.S. and abroad.

Find more information at www.cirrusaircraft.com/company

A BUYER’S CHOICE HOME INSPECTION (ABCHI) - a professional home inspection service.

Plans to establish up to 1,000 jobs in the next 3-5 years. By the end of this year alone, the company anticipates creating 90 new jobs.

Top Jobs: Customer Service Reps, Home Inspectors, Franchise Owners

Salaries are based on how many homes inspected, but can make anything from $75,000 to $125,000 or more!

Noted as a Military Friendly Franchise for its effort to promote veteran business ownership

Find more information at ABuyersChoice.com. Can also call (877) 377-8626 for job opportunities

CARING SENIOR SERVICE - an in-home care agency providing non-medical care for seniors who want to age in their own home