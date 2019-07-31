Are you 'adulting?' What you need to do to qualify

"Adulting": No one wants to do it, but we all must.

Farm Rich Snacks teamed up with OnePoll to study 2,000 Americans to hopefully pinpoint the age in which they feel they are finally an adult. The study found 72 percent of women consider themselves to be an adult while 68 percent of men consider themselves grown-up. Millennials, however, put more pressure on themselves to reach adulthood, saying if you aren't a full-fledged adult by age 26, it's embarrassing. Meanwhile, baby boomers say the age of 31 is the cutoff.

But for those who admit they can't remain Peter Pan forever, what is "adulting" exactly?

Over half of those surveyed said having a budget is the No. 1 sign someone has finally reached adulthood.

Signs you're 'adulting'

Beyond budgeting, the people surveyed said other things like filing your own taxes, contributing to your 401(k) plan and even something as simple as making a grocery list qualifies as "adulting." Here's the top 20:

Having a budget - 55 percent Buying a house - 54 percent Filing your own taxes - 52 percent Understanding/monitoring your credit score - 48 percent Investing in a 401(k) - 46 percent Doing your own laundry - 43 percent Scheduling regular doctor's appointments - 38 percent Making a grocery list - 35 percent Cooking dinner most weekdays - 33 percent Watching the nightly news - 31 percent Changing the bed sheets regularly - 31 percent Reading the newspaper - 29 percent Hosting dinner parties - 29 percent Buying a sensible pair of shoes - 27 percent Making the bed every morning - 26 percent Drinking wine - 26 percent Using coupons - 25 percent Getting excited about a Saturday night staying in - 25 percent Starting the morning with coffee - 23 percent Taking something out of the freezer to defrost - 22 percent

While there are clear signs of what being a full-fledged adult means, there are significant differences across generations. For instance, Gen Zers are three times more likely to get pumped if they get to have snacks for dinner than baby boomers (30 percent vs. 9 percent). In fact, 17 percent of respondents said a good indication of "adulting" is being able to eat snacks for dinner.

Shot of an attractive young woman eating peanut butter while relaxing on the sofa at home

“We were very interested to learn more about how young people view the transition to adulthood, and how times have changed with this whole idea of adulting,” Shannon Gilreath, Farm Rich director of marketing, said. “Part of the process of adulting is realizing you no longer have parents telling you what to do, where to be, or what to eat ... so suddenly you realize you’re in charge of your own life and for some, that can be a strange feeling.”

Even the type of food one has in the kitchen is different when it comes to the generations. More than a fifth of baby boomers felt frozen foods are a staple of an adult diet while around a third of Gen Zers revealed frozen foods are a crucial part of adult kitchens.

So what foods are more "adult" than others? Both millennials and baby boomers agreed vegetables, fruits and coffee are indicators you're an adult.

As an adult, what foods should be in your kitchen?

All generations seem to have guilty food pleasures, though. They admitted to indulging in childlike foods such as hot dogs and macaroni and cheese when they need to feel comforted. Millennials prefer chicken nuggets while Gen Xers are reaching out for some pizza.

“The findings in this study are both funny and true," Gilreath said. "When it comes to food, for example, it’s interesting to see how it plays such a big part in attitudes toward adulting – things like doing your own grocery shopping, entertaining friends, cooking at home, the nostalgia around the comfort foods from our youth, or just eating snacks for dinner and to relieve stress from time to time.”

A third of baby boomers admit they turn to comfort foods when they're stressed while 43 percent of millennials play video games to let off some steam. Half of Gen Zers destress by napping.

Some guilty pleasure foods, no matter what your age

"Adulting" is more than tasks and food choices. It's also what time you hit the hay. The survey found the average adult bedtime is officially 9:16 p.m. Perhaps bucking a stereotype, 31 percent of millennials enjoy watching the nightly news every day while just 23 percent of baby boomers tune in.

When it comes to living in the past, the average millennial wishes they could be 23 forever, while baby boomers dream of being 32 for the rest of their lives.