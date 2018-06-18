Ivana Trump fights obesity with diet that promotes pizza, pasta and chocolate for weight loss

Ivana Trump, President Trump’s former wife, is taking on obesity with an Italian diet that promotes healthy comfort food for weight loss.

She teamed up with Gianlucha Mech, the creator of the Italiano Diet, which is known as the “Weight Watchers" of Europe.

About 40 percent of Americans are obese, according to Trump, and 19 percent of the people are children.

“It’s discipline and really eating… proper food,” Trump told FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos.

The diet is inspired by Mediterranean food that is enriched with natural ingredients and infused with herbs to help detoxify the body and aid digestion. But unlike other diets, it offers a range of sweet and salty meals and snacks including pasta and chocolate.

“All these products are not done with cereal flours but they are done with soluble fibers,” Mech said. “These kind of fibers are very good and they don’t supply you calories, and so we can prepare cookies, pizza, pasta- all the Italian food people like.”

The website offers tons of products ranging from chocolate hazelnut spread to weight loss kits. Prices fluctuated from about $6 to as much as $749 on Monday.

“Our cookies are 60 calories,” Trump added. “If you take a little piece of chocolate, it’s probably 300 to 350 [calories].”

The president said earlier this year that he wanted to lose 10 to 15 pounds with diet and exercise.

While Trump has not been able to send any of the products to the White House, she said “he’s a healthy person.”