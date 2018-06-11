Warren Buffett dines with Mark Cuban at Dairy Queen

Diners at a Dairy Queen in Omaha, Nebraska, were probably surprised to see two billionaire investors eating lunch at the home of the Blizzard.

Warren Buffett and Mark Cuban were spotted at a Dairy Queen in The Oracle of Omaha’s hometown on Monday, according to local reports.

One fellow diner snapped a photo of Buffett and Cuban smiling from their table. Cuban also posted a photo of himself standing alongside Buffett on Instagram.

“No better guy to eat with at [Dairy Queen],” Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, wrote.

DQ customer Clark Ruby told KETV in Omaha that the pair “seemed friendly.”

Omaha is the home of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which acquired Dairy Queen in 1998. Buffett is known for his loyalty to the brands in which he invests, including the restaurant chain and Coca-Cola.