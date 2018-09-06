Want to travel to an NFL game this weekend? Here are the best deals

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins are attractive options for NFL fans looking to celebrate the 2018 season’s first slate of games with a weekend getaway.

Baltimore has the most affordable plane tickets of any NFL city hosting a game on Sunday, with an average round-trip cost of $213, according to Priceline.com data. The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The site based its calculations on the average rate of all round-trip flights flying into the city on Friday, Sept. 7 and flying out on Monday, Sept. 10.

Los Angeles ranks as the second-most affordable flight destination, with an average cost of $237 ahead of the Chargers’ home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Other cheap round-trip flight options include Boston ($242 for the New England Patriots home game), Cleveland ($259 for the Cleveland Browns) and Newark ($270 for the New York Giants).

In terms of hotel rates for Week 1 of the NFL season, Miami ranks as the cheapest option. The average daily rate of hotels ranked 3.5 stars or higher from Friday through Monday is $121.

The Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Minneapolis has the second-cheapest hotel rates at an average cost of $132 for the Minnesota Vikings’ home game on Sunday, followed by New Orleans ($139 for the New Orleans Saints), Denver ($161 for the Denver Broncos) and Los Angeles ($182 for the Chargers).