NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Executive Mike Duke's total compensation was $18.7 million last year, down from $19.2 million the prior year.

The world's largest retailer said in a securities filing that Duke's cash incentive payment for fiscal 2011 was almost $950,000 less than his incentive for fiscal 2010.

