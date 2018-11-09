Veterans Day deals available at these places

On Veterans Day, a number of U.S. businesses are honoring retired and active military members – and in some cases military families as well – with a host of free items and discounts.
Though Veterans Day is officially on Sunday, it will be observed as a federal holiday on Monday, and therefore which day the deals are offered varies from place to place.
In most cases, individuals will be required to present their military ID.
Here’s a look at some of the deals military members can take advantage of:
Applebee’s
Restaurant chain Applebee’s is offering U.S. veterans and active military members a free meal on Sunday.
Chipotle
Fast-casual restaurant Chipotle is offering veterans, active military and their family members a buy one get one free promotion in stores on Sunday, which applies to burritos, bowls, salads and tacos.
Dunkin’ Donuts
On Sunday, active military members and vets can get a free donut from Dunkin’ Donuts.
Red Lobster
The restaurant is offering a free appetizer or dessert on Sunday to anyone with a military ID.
Cracker Barrel
Military members can get a free coffee drink or slice of chocolate cake on Sunday at Cracker Barrel.
Denny’s
On Monday, military members and vets are eligible for a complimentary breakfast, which includes s a choice of four breakfast items such as two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon or turkey bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits or hash browns. The offer is only valid from 5 a.m. to noon.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Active and retired armed service members can get a free small order of wings with fries on Sunday.
Starbucks
Starbucks is offering veterans, military members and military spouses a free tall (12 fl oz.) hot brewed coffee on Sunday.
Red Robin
On Sunday military members will be eligible to receive a burger and fries for free at Red Robin.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse will offer veterans and military members a free bloomin’ onion and drink on Sunday. On Monday, members and their families can enjoy a 15 percent discount.