USPS 'Every Door Direct Mail' Connects Businesses With Target Customers

The U.S. Postal Service is making it easier for small businesses to attract new customers.

This week, the USPS launched a new online tool for its Every Door Direct Mail feature to help small businesses find demographic data for specific delivery routes; review and inspect the size of mailings, to be sure they meet standards; and view larger ZIP code area maps.

Continue Reading Below

Gary Reblin, vice president of new products and innovation for the USPS, said the new tools reiterate the Postal Service's goal to create simple and easy-to-use mailing and shipping products that allow business customers to focus their attention on building up their business.

"These new online tools, complete with demographic data by route, allows our customers to map out target areas and select delivery routes by household size, age or income — all from a home or office computer at a price they can afford," Reblin said.

First launched as a test product in 2011, Every Door Direct Mail lets local businesses reach customers, without the need for names or addresses. The improved online mapping tool is now larger and easier to view, the USPS says, and allows users to easily choose the neighborhoods, cities or ZIP codes they want to target. The online tools also now include a Quick-Check option for customers to enter the dimensions for their pieces of mail, to be sure they meet mailing standards, and to select specific mail routes according to their targeted population using the added demographic data feature.

Every Door Direct Mail can be used with a wide range of formats, from oversize postcards to fliers. Mailing permits are not required, and at a postage cost of 16 cents per piece, Every Door Direct Mail is a cost-effective way to place coupons, menus and promotional calendars into the hands of customers and prospective customers, the USPS says.

"With Every Door Direct Mail, you can saturate an entire neighborhood with your message and have it directly in the homes and hands of your chosen audience," Reblin said.

Advertisement

For more information on Every Door Direct Mail and its new online tools, visit https://www.usps.com/business/every-door-direct-mail.htm.

Originally published on Business News Daily.