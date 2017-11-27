USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-Nov 27

For the week ended Nov 26, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
11/26 11/19 2016 Avg
Colo 94 86 99 98
Ill 98 95 100 99
Ind 93 87 99 98
Iowa 96 92 99 99
Kans 98 96 100 100
Ky 96 94 100 99
Mich 84 76 87 88
Minn 96 90 98 99
Mo 100 95 100 99
Nebr 97 93 98 98
NC 100 100 100 100
ND 94 86 96 95
Ohio 87 79 98 96
Pa 86 78 99 91
SD 97 92 99 98
Tenn 100 100 100 100
Tex 99 97 100 99
Wis 81 69 95 90
18-state
avg 95 90 98 98
