USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-Nov 27

FeaturesDow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Nov 26, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

Continue Reading Below

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

11/26 11/19 2016 Avg

Colo 94 86 99 98

Ill 98 95 100 99

Ind 93 87 99 98

Iowa 96 92 99 99

Kans 98 96 100 100

Ky 96 94 100 99

Mich 84 76 87 88

Minn 96 90 98 99

Mo 100 95 100 99

Nebr 97 93 98 98

NC 100 100 100 100

ND 94 86 96 95

Ohio 87 79 98 96

Pa 86 78 99 91

SD 97 92 99 98

Tenn 100 100 100 100

Tex 99 97 100 99

Wis 81 69 95 90

18-state

avg 95 90 98 98

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2017 16:17 ET (21:17 GMT)