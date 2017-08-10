USDA Crop Production: U.S. Durum/Other Spring-Aug 10

Durum Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State

and United States, 2016 and Forecasted Aug 1, 2017

==============================================================================

Area Harvested Yield Production

State ========================================================================

2016 2017 2016 Jul 1 2017 2016 Jul 1 2017

==============================================================================

1,000 Acres === Bushels === ==== 1,000 Bushels ====

AZ 96 89 98.0 97.0 97.0 9,408 8,633 8,633

CA 47 45 86.0 88.0 88.0 4,042 3,960 3,960

MT 765 620 41.0 23.0 17.0 31,365 14,260 10,540

ND 1,440 1,080 40.5 27.0 24.0 58,320 29,160 25,920

Other 1/

Sts 17 24 57.7 61.8 61.8 981 1,482 1,482

U.S. 2,365 1,858 44.0 30.9 27.2 104,116 57,495 50,535

===============================================================================

1/ Other States include Idaho and South Dakota. Individual State level estimates

will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary."

Other Spring Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State

and United States, 2016 and Forecasted Aug 1, 2017

==============================================================================

Area Harvested Yield Production

State ========================================================================

2016 2017 2016 Jul 1 2017 2016 Jul 1 2017

==============================================================================

1,000 Acres === Bushels === ==== 1,000 Bushels ====

ID 395 415 87.0 81.0 81.0 34,365 33,615 33,615

MN 1,260 1,270 59.0 61.0 61.0 74,340 77,470 77,470

MT 2,110 2,120 36.0 26.0 22.0 75,960 55,120 46,640

ND 5,850 5,160 46.0 38.0 36.0 269,100 196,080 185,760

OR 87 63 51.0 45.0 50.0 4,437 2,835 3,150

SD 1,050 940 45.0 34.0 32.0 47,250 31,960 30,080

WA 530 505 51.0 48.0 46.0 27,030 24,240 23,230

Other

Sts 21 24 73.6 65.0 67.0 1,545 1,560 1,609

U.S. 11,303 10,497 47.2 40.3 38.3 534,027 422,880 401,554

===============================================================================

1/ Other States include Colorado, Nevada, and Utah. Individual State level

estimates will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary."

