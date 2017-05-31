USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 31

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Wed, May 31, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 3.9425-4.1425 30 Days DN 0.25 -35N to -15N UNCH
Soybeans 8.8000-8.9100 Spot UP 3.25 -36N to -25N UNCH
Soybeans 8.8400-8.9100 15-30 Days UP 3.25 -32N to -25N UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.4200-3.5200 Spot UP 5 -30N to -20N UNCH
Corn 3.4200-3.5400 15-30 Days UP 5 -30N to -18N UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.7000-3.7400 Spot UP 6-UP 5 -2N to 2N UP 1-UNCH
Corn 3.7000-3.7600 15-30 Days UP 6-UP 5 -2N to 4N UP 1-UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: April 2017
SRW Wheat 3.9324
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6272
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4425
Soybeans (Spot) 9.2009
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1422C dh
