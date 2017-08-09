USDA August 2017-18 U.S. Cotton Harvest Estimates -- Survey

The following are analysts' estimates, in millions of bales, for 2017-18 U.S. cotton production, exports and ending stocks, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the August forecasts by the federal government. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated estimates at noon ET Thursday.
Average Range USDA July 2017-18
Production (6) 18.83 18.00-19.65 19.00
Exports (6) 13.65 13.50-14.00 13.50
Ending Stocks (6) 4.80 4.12-5.65 5.3
Production Exports Ending Stocks
The Rose Report 18.62 14.00 4.12
John Robinson 18.00 13.60 4.20
Rogers Varner 19.65 13.50 5.65
Doane Advisory Services 18.80 13.80 4.50
Price Futures Group 18.70 13.50 5.00
Love Consulting 19.20 13.50 5.30
