USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Aug 14

LR_GR410

Little Rock, AR Mon Aug 14, 2017 USDA Market News Service

Continue Reading Below

National Weekly Rice Summary

(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)

Domestic Trend

In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled prices

steady. Second heads and Brewers price steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran,

Advertisement

Millfeed and rice hulls steady.

In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and Brewers

steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady and Rice hulls not available due

to uncertainty of market and buyers.

CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 14th, Sep 17 closed .155 lower at 12.34;

Nov 17 closed .145 lower at 12.615; Jan 18 closed .14 lower at 12.86. US dollar

index on Monday settled at 93.42.

Arkansas Texas Louisiana California

MILLED RICE

Long white 21.75-23.00 23.00-24.00 23.00 -----

Long brown 22.75-25.00 26.00 NA -----

Medium white 23.75-26.00 ----- 23.00 28.00-30.00

Medium brown 24.25-24.50 ----- NA 28.00-30.00

Short white ----- ----- ----- NA

Parboiled 23.25-27.00 28.00 ----- -----

Second heads 15.75-18.00 14.00 12.00 13.00-15.00

Brewers 14.50-15.00 12.25 9.50 10.00-12.00

Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per

cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except

California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and

brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.

Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).

Rice fat bran 85.00-100.00 80.00-100.00 100.00 110.00-130.00

Rice millfeed 38.00-40.00 35.00 NA -----

Rice hulls 5.00-15.00 5.00 NA NA

*NA = not available

Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR

James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 16:35 ET (20:35 GMT)