USA-France Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match ticket prices skyrocket

Those looking to snag a ticket to the United States vs. France FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match will have to shell out a good chunk of money.

The U.S. advanced to the quarterfinals Monday night after knocking out Spain in a 2-1 victory. The team will play host country France in Paris on Friday in the quarterfinals — and ticket prices have already skyrocketed on resale ticket websites for the sold-out match.

As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest ticket listed on StubHub was priced around $425 and the most expensive was listed for more than $11,000. Most of the tickets landed in the $1,000 to $3,400 range.

Ticket prices for the U.S.-France quarterfinal match have skyrocketed. (AP)

The prices are significantly more compared to tickets sold for other matches in the tournament. The most expensive ticket for Thursday’s quarterfinal match between Norway and England cost about $65, while the cheapest went for $17, according to FIFA’s website.

Ticket prices for the U.S.-France quarterfinal match are also much higher than ones sold during the last Women’s World Cup. The U.S. quarterfinal match in 2015’s tournament against China had an average resale price of $165, ESPN reported. Tickets saw a slight increase for the final match against Japan at $368.

FIFA has struggled to sell tickets for the tournament after its attempt to bolster ticket sales backfired in May. The sport’s governing body had tweeted in May, “You can still buy tickets for a few matches,” when in reality only 14 of the 52 matches had been sold out by the end of the World Cup’s first week, FIFA admitted on June 11.

The U.S.-France game at the home of Paris Saint-Germain has been anticipated since the tournament draw in December. France is vying to become the first nation to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's World Cup titles. The French men won in Russia last year.

FIFA has sold nearly 1.1 million tickets through its website as of last Thursday.

The women’s team’s games generated $50.8 million in revenue from 2016 to 2018 compared to the male team’s games which made $49.9 million, according to U.S. soccer’s audited financial statements obtained by The Wall Street Journal. The media outlet reported in 2016 — a year after the women’s soccer team took home the World Cup — the team “generated $1.9 million more than the men.”

Fox Business' Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.