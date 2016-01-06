U.S. Steel CEO: Business is Under Attack

“What we want is a fair playing field. And if trade is going to really help society to evolve trade has to be done under the rule of law and that’s all that we are looking for,” he said.

He also discussed the Fed’s decision to leave rates unchanged.

“The world continues to be a very convoluted place in general and the weaknesses in emerging markets… are added to the China situation. So I think that a stronger America can make a significant difference in what is going on everywhere else in the world... for too long we [have] been putting emphasis on what the Fed does or doesn’t do and we are forgetting that really what we need are different types of policies that will support growth that will change the overall scenario,” he said.