U.S. Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe: Clinton Will Work for Fair Pay

U.S. soccer's Megan Rapinoe on alleged gender pay gap

U.S. women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe on efforts to close the alleged gender pay gap between the men's and women's U.S. national teams.

U.S. soccer's Megan Rapinoe on alleged gender pay gap

U.S. women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe on efforts to close the alleged gender pay gap between the men's and women's U.S. national teams.

Members of the U.S. Womenâ€™s Soccer Team say they want fair pay, thatâ€™s why they have reportedly threatened to boycott the Olympics and also why midfielder Megan Rapinoe is speaking at Hillary Clintonâ€™s Glassdoor Roundtable in New York City.

â€œWe want to bring light to this issue not only for us and for the inequality that we face, but just as a paradigm shift for womenâ€™s football, womenâ€™s sports and ultimately women in general,â€ she told the FOX Business Networkâ€™s Adam Shapiro.

Even though the women raked in $20 million more than the U.S. menâ€™s team during the World Cup, the alleged pay gap between men and women is said to have been a result of better contract negotiations.

â€œThereâ€™s going to be years where we generate more revenue than they did, as in the last year, and thereâ€™s going to be years when they generate more revenue than we do and thatâ€™s OK. In terms of negotiations -- itâ€™s a little difficult when youâ€™re negotiating from an unfair playing field,â€ she said.

Comparatively, in the 1990â€™s womenâ€™s soccer gained popularity with Mia Hamm leading the U.S Womenâ€™s team to numerous victories, including the first World Cup in China and Olympic Gold in 1996.

Rapinoe says even after twenty years in â€œa manâ€™s world,â€ Hillary Clinton has what it takes to change the mentality on pay inequality.

â€œTo be a woman in this manâ€™s world of politics and to be able to fight her way to the top -- I think thatâ€™s one of the issues sheâ€™s bringing with her,â€ she said.

