U.S. Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe: Clinton Will Work for Fair Pay

Members of the U.S. Womenâ€™s Soccer Team say they want fair pay, thatâ€™s why they have reportedly threatened to boycott the Olympics and also why midfielder Megan Rapinoe is speaking at Hillary Clintonâ€™s Glassdoor Roundtable in New York City.

Continue Reading Below

â€œWe want to bring light to this issue not only for us and for the inequality that we face, but just as a paradigm shift for womenâ€™s football, womenâ€™s sports and ultimately women in general,â€ she told the FOX Business Networkâ€™s Adam Shapiro.

Even though the women raked in $20 million more than the U.S. menâ€™s team during the World Cup, the alleged pay gap between men and women is said to have been a result of better contract negotiations.

â€œThereâ€™s going to be years where we generate more revenue than they did, as in the last year, and thereâ€™s going to be years when they generate more revenue than we do and thatâ€™s OK. In terms of negotiations -- itâ€™s a little difficult when youâ€™re negotiating from an unfair playing field,â€ she said.

Comparatively, in the 1990â€™s womenâ€™s soccer gained popularity with Mia Hamm leading the U.S Womenâ€™s team to numerous victories, including the first World Cup in China and Olympic Gold in 1996.

Advertisement

Rapinoe says even after twenty years in â€œa manâ€™s world,â€ Hillary Clinton has what it takes to change the mentality on pay inequality.

â€œTo be a woman in this manâ€™s world of politics and to be able to fight her way to the top -- I think thatâ€™s one of the issues sheâ€™s bringing with her,â€ she said.