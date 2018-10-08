Hurricane Michael: U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage

U-Haul announced that 28 locations across the southeastern U.S. are offering 30 days of free storage ahead of Hurricane Michael.

The offer includes U-Haul’s self-storage and U-Box container services. U-Haul said 28 facilities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas are participating.

“People in flood zones are already taking precautions to protect their homes,” U-Haul Company of Tallahassee President Chris Ferguson said in a statement. “Storms like these create an immediate need for secure locations where residents can store the belongings they wish to protect.”

The facilities, located in 12 cities, are operated by U-Haul Companies of Atlanta West, Tallahassee, South Alabama and Western North Carolina.

U-Haul extended a similar offer of free storage to residents in the path of Hurricane Florence, which brought record-setting floods to parts of the Carolinas last month.

Hurricane Michael, which strengthened to a Category 1 storm Monday, is expected to make landfall Wednesday along the Florida Panhandle. Forecasters have warned that Michael could become a Category 3 hurricane as it makes its way toward the Gulf Coast. Florida and Alabama have declared states of emergency.