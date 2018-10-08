Hurricane Michael: U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage

U-Haul announced that 28 locations across the southeastern U.S. are offering 30 days of free storage ahead of Hurricane Michael.
Continue Reading Below
The offer includes U-Haul’s self-storage and U-Box container services. U-Haul said 28 facilities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas are participating.
“People in flood zones are already taking precautions to protect their homes,” U-Haul Company of Tallahassee President Chris Ferguson said in a statement. “Storms like these create an immediate need for secure locations where residents can store the belongings they wish to protect.”
The facilities, located in 12 cities, are operated by U-Haul Companies of Atlanta West, Tallahassee, South Alabama and Western North Carolina.
More from FOX Business
U-Haul extended a similar offer of free storage to residents in the path of Hurricane Florence, which brought record-setting floods to parts of the Carolinas last month.
Advertisement
Hurricane Michael, which strengthened to a Category 1 storm Monday, is expected to make landfall Wednesday along the Florida Panhandle. Forecasters have warned that Michael could become a Category 3 hurricane as it makes its way toward the Gulf Coast. Florida and Alabama have declared states of emergency.
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.