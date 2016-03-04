Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Joins AOL as Advisor

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone is joining AOL and its newest addition, the Huffington Post Media Group, as a strategic adviser for social impact.

In his new role, Stone will develop a platform to help people get involved with community service while working with other companies to promote philanthropy and corporate responsibility.

The Huffington Post announced several other new hires, including former New York Times and Los Angeles Times journalist John Montorio.

The move comes after AOL whacked nearly 20 percent of its global workforce last week, including 200 jobs in media content production in the United States, following its $315 million acquisition of the Huffington Post.

AOL plans to bolster the ranks of full-time journalists and move away from a reliance on freelancers.