Tweet Business of the Day: Best Darn Kettlecorn
Who: Sherry McCay, 54, @BDKettlecorn
What: Family-owned and operated mobile units making and selling kettle corn fresh daily
When: 2004
How: In 2004, McCay and her family began to sell their kettle corn at different fairs and festivals in the Mid Atlantic region. Their product quickly became popular, and the family expanded to three mobile units, continuing to travel to local and regional fairs. Today, they produce more than 35 flavors of kettle corn, including white chocolate cookie crunch and yahoo barbeque, as well as sell gift baskets in gourmet locations.
Where: Bristol, Penn.
In her own words: "We are all family-owned and operated, and everything is made fresh on site," McCay said.
