Tweet Business of the Day: Best Darn Kettlecorn

Who: Sherry McCay, 54, @BDKettlecorn

What: Family-owned and operated mobile units making and selling kettle corn fresh daily

When: 2004

How: In 2004, McCay and her family began to sell their kettle corn at different fairs and festivals in the Mid Atlantic region. Their product quickly became popular, and the family expanded to three mobile units, continuing to travel to local and regional fairs. Today, they produce more than 35 flavors of kettle corn, including white chocolate cookie crunch and yahoo barbeque, as well as sell gift baskets in gourmet locations.

Where: Bristol, Penn.

In her own words: "We are all family-owned and operated, and everything is made fresh on site," McCay said.