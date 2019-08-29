Trust in UAW strained following federal probe

The relationship between the United Auto Workers Union and its 400,000 active and 580,000 retired members, is growing strained after federal agents raided the home of Gary Jones, the president of the UAW on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The FBI said it executed a search warrant at a home in Canton Township, Michigan, that is connected to Jones.

“As soon as news broke of this raid, we were receiving emails and phone calls from factory workers from all over the country who were very angry and very upset,” said Detroit Free Press autos and labor reporter Phoebe Wall Howard during an interview with FOX Business. “And so the contracts are due to expire. The factory workers are saying, these are the people we count on to advocate on our behalf. And now suspicion continues to grow.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FCAU FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 13.02 +0.05 +0.39% F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 9.10 +0.10 +1.11% GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 36.97 +0.53 +1.45%

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment to FOX Business on the reports. Inquiries to Ford and General Motors were not returned at the time of publication. The FBI declined to give specifics to FOX Business but confirmed "the search warrants were executed yesterday by the FBI, IRS-CID (Criminal Investigation Division) and Department of Labor - OIG" said Special Agent Schneider.

The United Auto Workers began four-year contract negotiations with the “big three” Detroit automakers, Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler, last month amid a slowdown in sales. The union's contract expires next month.

Advertisement

In a statement, the UAW confirmed it is cooperating with the investigation while criticizing the government for the raid.