Tropical Storm Humberto: Bahamas relief efforts resume as storm moves away

Tropical Storm Humberto dumped rain on parts of the Bahamas hammered by Hurricane Dorian, slowing food distribution and suspending flights into Abaco island.

But conditions appeared to normalize Saturday afternoon as the storm moved away.

It was 135 miles north-northwest of the northwestern Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. Sunday update. The storm is expected to become a hurricane Sunday before turning northeast away from the U.S. coast Monday.

Currently, no coastal advisories have been issued in the Southeast. Forecasters predicted an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain Sunday, with winds subsiding later Sunday.

The Bahamas is still reeling from Dorian’s destruction, and aid workers temporarily bunkered down as Humberto passed through. At least 50 people are dead and 1,300 missing, officials say.

The distribution of meals in Grand Bahama was reduced ahead of the storm, and a spokesman for the United Nations World Food Program said all flights into its logistics hub in Marsh Harbor in Abaco were suspended.

Later Saturday, WFP spokesman Herve Verhoosel said the agency had resumed activities in Marsh Harbor.

"Our team is back at work to support the population and relief organizations," Verhoosel said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary-General António Guterres saw the devastation first-hand Saturday during a visit to support relief efforts.

"Hurricane Dorian has been classified as Category 5. I think it's Category Hell," Guterres said.

