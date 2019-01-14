Travis Scott required NFL charitable donation for Super Bowl halftime show: Report

Rapper Travis Scott attached a six-figure stipulation to his agreement to perform Super Bowl LIII’s halftime show, according to multiple reports.

Scott agreed to perform on the condition that the NFL donated $500,000 to Dream Corps, an organization dedicated to social activism, Billboard reported. The 26-year-old rapper will appear in the halftime show alongside pop band Maroon 5 and Atlanta native rapper Big Boi of “Outkast” fame.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in. I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation,” Scott said in a statement. “I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

NFL representatives did not immediately return a request for comment on the situation. Scott will also donate $500,000 to the nonprofit group.

Scott’s participation in the event will come after several celebrities, including Jay Z and Rihanna, reportedly turned down offers. Other celebrities, including comedian Amy Schumer and actor Michael B. Jordan, have either said they planned to boycott the Super Bowl or criticized Scott’s decision to participate in the show.

NFL executives have emphasized social justice outreach in recent months after negotiations with a “Players Coalition” over the league’s handling of national anthem protests. The league committed $89 million toward social justice causes in November 2017, and NFL owners will match player donations of up to $250,000 per team.

The NFL does not pay its Super Bowl halftime show performers, opting instead to cover production costs and other expenses related to the show, which often carries a hefty price tag.

Super Bowl LII will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.