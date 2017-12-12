Top Four U.K. Grocers Increase Sales, but Still Lose Market Share

The top four U.K. grocers by market share grew sales for the ninth consecutive period, despite continuing to lose market share, as competition heats up ahead of the key Christmas shopping season, a survey from Kantar Worldpanel showed Tuesday.

Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN), the U.K.'s number one grocer by market share, grew sales 2.5% in the 12 weeks ended Dec. 3, to 7.61 billion pounds ($10.17 million). However, its market share fell to 28.2% in the period, from 28.3%.

Continue Reading Below

At the other end of the scale, German retailers Aldi and Lidl grew both market share and sales. For the 12 weeks ended Dec. 3, Aldi's market share rose to 6.9% from 6.2%, while sales rose 15% to GBP1.86 billion. Lidl's market share rose to 5.1% from 4.6% and sales grew 15% to GBP1.38 billion, Kantar said.

J Sainsbury PLC's (SBRY.LN) market share fell to 16.3% from 16.5% in the latest survey, with sales increasing 2% to GBP4.41 billion, Kantar reported. Kantar monitors the household grocery purchasing habits of 30,000 demographically representative households in the U.K.

Asda, a subsidiary of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT), saw its market share fall to 15% from 15.3%, with sales 1.2% higher at GBP4.06 billion. Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC's (MRW.LN) market share fell to 10.6% from 10.8%, with sales increasing by 1.4% to GBP2.87 billion.

The market share of up-market retailer Waitrose, a division of John Lewis Partnership PLC, fell to 5% in the 12 weeks ended Dec. 3, from 5.1%. Sales climbed 1.6% to GBP1.36 billion, Kantar said.

Separately, a survey by Nielsen Homescan also shows Aldi and Lidl growing market share. For the 12 weeks ended Dec. 2, Aldi's market share has risen to 7.9% from 7.2% for the comparable period ended Dec. 3, 2016, while Lidl's has risen to 5.1% from 4.5%.

Advertisement

According to Nielsen, Tesco's market share has dropped to 27.5% in the 12 weeks ended Dec. 2, from 27.6% for the comparable period ended Dec. 3, 2016, while Sainsbury's fell to 15.3% from 15.6%, Asda fell to 14.1% from 14.3% and Morrisons fell to 10% from 10.2%.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2017 03:53 ET (08:53 GMT)