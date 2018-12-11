Top 5 IPOs that may be coming in 2019

While 2018 turned out to be an adequate year for initial public offerings (IPOs), 2019’s outlook looks bright—really bright.

Continue Reading Below

Among the rumored companies expected to go public next year are ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft as well as Airbnb, Slack and Pinterest, which could spark some valuations as high as $100 billion—if all goes well.

Here’s the list of the biggest IPOs that investors have their eye on next year.

1) Uber

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Uber is seen on an iPad, during a news conference to announce Uber resumes ride-hailing service, in Taipei, Taiwan April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo (Reuters)

- The IPO is expected in early 2019. The company reportedly filed a confidential draft document last week, according to Bloomberg.

Advertisement

- Proposals from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley imply a target a valuation as high as $120 billion.

- While Uber has seen revenue growth, it continues to post substantial net losses.

2) Palantir

- The data-mining company’s valuation may be as high as $41 billion, according to reports.

- Sources also told The Wall Street Journal that an IPO is not guaranteed and that the company may remain private. But if it proceeds, the IPO may be late 2019 or 2020.

3) Lyft

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman takes the first Lyft ride in Canada with an outpatient at Sick Kids Hospital and a driver at Lyft launch event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Alastair Sharp - RC1F07B68860

- Banks have pitched valuations ranging from $18 billion to $30 billion, according to Bloomberg.

- It’s expected to happen early 2019.

-And, just like Uber, it has already filed confidential paperwork.

4) Pinterest

In this Nov. 13, 2014 photo, a Pinterest employee walks past the Lego wall at the Pinterest office in San Francisco. The San Francisco-based venture capital darling celebrated its fifth birthday in March 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

-The company had originally planned a 2018 IPO but held off after missing 2017 revenue estimates.

-However, in 2018 it has reportedly seen growth in ad revenue, and it may reach $1 billion for 2018.

- Its last round of financing valued the company at $12.3 billion.

- It has around 200 million active monthly users.

5) Slack

- Reports say the company is looking to have an early 2019 IPO.

-It’s value is expected to be around $7 billion.

- Additionally, the company has fended off acquisition talks over the years from rivals such as Microsoft and Salesforce.

- Rumors suggest the company may skip the traditional bank-heavy process and do a direct listing (the same route chosen by Spotify).

6) Airbnb

Novi Sad, Serbia - March 24, 2016: Close-up of an unrecognizable woman using the Airbnb App on her Lenovo A916 Android smartphone in a car. Login screen with Facebook and Google sign up options. Airbnb is a service for people to list, find, and rent Expand

- The long-expected IPO is likely to come in mid-2019.

- It’s also seeking a direct listing, and has consulted with Spotify on process.

- The valuation is currently estimated around $31 billion.