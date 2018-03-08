Search

Top 10 richest places in America

Harwood Court in Scarsdale, Westchester county, New York State, USA

While Silicon Valley and New York have long been dubbed hot spots for the rich, the Midwest is starting to pick up some steam.

According to a report released by Bloomberg earlier this year, three areas in suburban Chicago made the outlet’s top 100 richest places in America list.

The outlet used analysis from the 2016 U.S. Census data report to determine what places attract the most affluent crowd based on their average household income.

Chicago area newcomer Clarendon Hills, Illinois, which is about 25 miles west of the city, jumped 15% in 2016 from the year prior to break into the top 100 for the first time.

However, for the second year in a row, Atherton, California, made the nation’s top spot with the average household income of $443,403 in 2016, which took a slight dip from 2015, where it was $444,374.  Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and Scarsdale, New York, took the second and third spots, respectively.

Here are the top 10 richest places in America, according to Bloomberg. 

1)    Atherton, California

    County: San Mateo 

     Avg. household income: $443.403

2)    Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

     County: Arapahoe

    Avg. household income: $390,224

3)    Scarsdale, New York

     County: Westchester

    Avg. household income: $397,558

4)    Los Altos Hills, California

     County: Santa Clara

     Avg. household income: $373,848

5)    Short Hills, New Jersey

     County: Essex

     Avg. household income: $354,479

6)    Hillsborough, California

     County: San Mateo

    Avg. household income: $350,917

7)    Old Greenwich, Connecticut

     County: Fairfield

    Avg. household income: $334,911

8)    Bronxville, New York

     County: Westchester

     Avg. household income: $334,848

9)    Highland Park, Texas

     County: Dallas

Avg. household income: $330,703

10)  Darien, Connecticut

     County: Fairfield

     Avg. household income: $327,901