While Silicon Valley and New York have long been dubbed hot spots for the rich, the Midwest is starting to pick up some steam.
According to a report released by Bloomberg earlier this year, three areas in suburban Chicago made the outlet’s top 100 richest places in America list.
The outlet used analysis from the 2016 U.S. Census data report to determine what places attract the most affluent crowd based on their average household income.
Chicago area newcomer Clarendon Hills, Illinois, which is about 25 miles west of the city, jumped 15% in 2016 from the year prior to break into the top 100 for the first time.
However, for the second year in a row, Atherton, California, made the nation’s top spot with the average household income of $443,403 in 2016, which took a slight dip from 2015, where it was $444,374. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and Scarsdale, New York, took the second and third spots, respectively.
Here are the top 10 richest places in America, according to Bloomberg.
1) Atherton, California
County: San Mateo
Avg. household income: $443.403
2) Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
County: Arapahoe
Avg. household income: $390,224
3) Scarsdale, New York
County: Westchester
Avg. household income: $397,558
4) Los Altos Hills, California
County: Santa Clara
Avg. household income: $373,848
5) Short Hills, New Jersey
County: Essex
Avg. household income: $354,479
6) Hillsborough, California
County: San Mateo
Avg. household income: $350,917
7) Old Greenwich, Connecticut
County: Fairfield
Avg. household income: $334,911
8) Bronxville, New York
County: Westchester
Avg. household income: $334,848
9) Highland Park, Texas
County: Dallas
Avg. household income: $330,703
10) Darien, Connecticut
County: Fairfield
Avg. household income: $327,901