While Silicon Valley and New York have long been dubbed hot spots for the rich, the Midwest is starting to pick up some steam.

According to a report released by Bloomberg earlier this year, three areas in suburban Chicago made the outlet’s top 100 richest places in America list.

The outlet used analysis from the 2016 U.S. Census data report to determine what places attract the most affluent crowd based on their average household income.

Chicago area newcomer Clarendon Hills, Illinois, which is about 25 miles west of the city, jumped 15% in 2016 from the year prior to break into the top 100 for the first time.

However, for the second year in a row, Atherton, California, made the nation’s top spot with the average household income of $443,403 in 2016, which took a slight dip from 2015, where it was $444,374. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and Scarsdale, New York, took the second and third spots, respectively.

Here are the top 10 richest places in America, according to Bloomberg.

1) Atherton, California

County: San Mateo

Avg. household income: $443.403

2) Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

County: Arapahoe

Avg. household income: $390,224

3) Scarsdale, New York

County: Westchester

Avg. household income: $397,558

4) Los Altos Hills, California

County: Santa Clara

Avg. household income: $373,848

5) Short Hills, New Jersey

County: Essex

Avg. household income: $354,479

6) Hillsborough, California

County: San Mateo

Avg. household income: $350,917

7) Old Greenwich, Connecticut

County: Fairfield

Avg. household income: $334,911

8) Bronxville, New York

County: Westchester

Avg. household income: $334,848

9) Highland Park, Texas

County: Dallas

Avg. household income: $330,703

10) Darien, Connecticut

County: Fairfield

Avg. household income: $327,901