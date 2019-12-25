Top 10 holiday movies streamed on Christmas

If you're not one of the millions of Americans heading to movie theaters on Christmas, odds are you are streaming a holiday classic at home.

Here are the top 10 holiday movies currently being watched on video-on-demand, according to FandangoNOW.

1. Elf

“‘Elf’ tops the list as the most-watched holiday movie by FandangoNOW fans,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis told FOX Business. “It’s that rare holiday classic that works for audiences of all ages. Kids love watching the misadventures of an overgrown elf, while adults love Will Ferrell’s incredible performance. In fact, according to our survey, millennial film fans on FandangoNOW, fans say it is still a regular tradition for their families and friends to watch Jon Favreau’s classic comedy at least once during the holiday season.”

2. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

3. Polar Express

4. Home Alone

5. A Christmas Story

6. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7. Die Hard

8. It’s a Wonderful Life

9. The Holiday

10. Frosty the Snowman

FandangoNOW is an on-demand video service from Fandango, the nation's leading digital network for all things movies, serving more than 60 million visitors per month, according to ComScore. Fandango is owned by Comcast and AT&T.

