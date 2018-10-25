Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson $9M match's PPV price revealed

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s head-to-head, winner-take-all match now has a pay-per-view price tag.

Broadcaster Turner Sports on Thursday set a suggested retail price of $19.99 for the event, which will stream on Bleacher Report Live, AT&T-owned DirecTV and through various cable providers. Capital One is serving as title sponsor.

Dubbed “The Match: Tiger vs. Phil,” the 18-hole event will take place on Nov. 23 at MGM Resorts International’s Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. The winner will earn a $9 million prize, while the loser will go home empty-handed.

“The iconic Tiger Woods and five-time Major Champion Phil Mickelson are generational talents who have transcended the game of golf and their rivalry continues to be one of the most compelling in sports,” Turner President David Levy said in a statement last August.

Aside from the $9 million prize, Woods and Mickelson will make side wagers during the match, such as a long-drive or closest-to-the-pin challenge. Money tied to those challenges will be donated to charity.

Woods, 42, and Mickelson, 48, are longtime rivals and two of the most decorated players in golf history.

A 14-time major champion, Woods capped off a lengthy comeback tour from multiple injuries and personal setbacks with a win at the PGA Championship last September. Mickelson is a five-time major champion in his own right, winning the Masters Tournament on three separate occasions.