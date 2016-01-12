Three Ways to Accelerate Your Savings

article

If you are planning to save for a big date in the future, an interest calculator can help determine how to reach your goal. While earning money with high interest rates is important, smart spending decisions are equally crucial. Here are three key steps to increase your savings pace.

Cut Your Costs

If you have a small amount to invest, your interest calculator will struggle to add up to a rewarding total very quickly. One of the easiest ways to make saving seem less daunting is to analyze your current expenses for potential places to reduce your monthly spending. Use a spending calculator to see how reinvesting that amount can pay off.

Small Changes Can Make a Big Impact

Having trouble identifying ways to dramatically slash your spending? Consider a small change, such as bringing your afternoon meal to work each day. Use a lunch savings calculator to understand how much money you can generate by eliminating those trips to the sandwich shop around the corner from your office.

Think Twice at The ATM

Thinking about taking a few dollars from your savings account to cover your next night out on the town? Think again. If you are regularly removing money from your savings stash, you may be slowing down faster than you think. Find out how savings withdrawals impact your final balance.

Saving does not have to be a struggle. With a few adjustments to your current spending, you can contribute more of your money to an account with interest rates that will help you race down the path to your goal.