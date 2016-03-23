Three Tips to Get Out of the Boss' Shadow

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org.

"Keeping your boss happy is an important tactic for building your career. But sometimes being a good subordinate leaves you in your boss' shadow. It's difficult to move up in an organization if you are consistently thought of as part of your boss' team and not as an individual contributor. Try these three approaches for standing out on your own:

Continue Reading Below

1. Get in front of others. Request opportunities to present your work in front of senior managers. Be clear about which accomplishments are a result of your efforts.

2. Build your network. Drop in on people in their offices; go out for lunch or coffee; let them know what you are doing and how you can help them. Ensure that they see you apart from your boss.

3. Plan your next career move. Know what you want to do next and ask other people at your company about potential opportunities."