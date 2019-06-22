These are the college majors with the highest and lowest unemployment rates

A new study has listed which college majors have the highest and lowest unemployment rates.

HeyTutor, a private tutoring service, analyzed data from the Census Bureau in the 2016 and 2017 American Community survey. The data analyzed was for those between the ages of 22 to 27.

The data found the mass-media industry had the highest unemployment rate at 7.8 percent. The analysis noted the industry has seen layoffs recently and a decrease in career growth.

Coming in second was liberal arts with an unemployment rate of 6.7 percent. The analysis stated those who studied liberal arts may find it difficult to choose a career due to its “broad nature.”

Anthropology came in third with 6.6 percent due to few jobs related to the study, but those who pursue a career in it may want to focus on working at universities or museums.

Philosophy came in fourth with a 6.2 unemployment rate. Meanwhile, construction services came in fifth with a 6.1 percent unemployment rate.

The major with the lowest unemployment rate was theology and religion at 1.0 percent. The analysis noted those with a theology and religion degree was a small percentage.

Medical technicians came in second with an unemployment rate of 1.0 percent. Medical technicians were said to be high in demand and to have a career growth of 13 percent by 2026.

Those who majored in early childhood education could enjoy a 1.7 unemployment rate, but the median career wage is $41,000, the lowest on the list.

Coming in fourth was general education with an unemployment rate 1.7 percent while public policy and law came in fifth with an unemployment rate of 1.7 percent.

The tutoring firm found 76.9 million people in the U.S. over the age 25 had a bachelor’s degree or higher, a rise from 10 years ago.