These are the 10 best countries for business

The United Kingdom may have been roiled by uncertainty surrounding its eventual exit from the European Union next year, but it still managed to top a list of the best countries for business in 2019.

Forbes released on Wednesday its rankings of the best countries for business; it looked at 161 nations and evaluated them based on 15 factors: property rights, innovation, taxes, technology, corruption, infrastructure, market size, political risk, quality of life, workforce, freedom, red tape and investor protection.

The U.K. was the only country to rank in the top 30 for all 15 categories, according to Forbes, which cited the strength of its workforce, innovation and lack of red tape.

The U.S., meanwhile, was ranked 17th. That’s largely because of “growing evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, violations of basic ethical standards by the new administration, and a reduction in government transparency.” Forbes also dinged the U.S. for personal freedom; according to Freedom's House's Freedom in the World Report, the U.S. did not crack the more-than 33 nations determined to be the "most free."

Here’s a look at the top 10 countries:

1. United Kingdom

2. Sweden

3. Hong Kong

4. Netherlands

5. New Zealand

6. Canada

7. Denmark

8. Singapore

9. Australia

10. Switzerland