The world's creepiest jobs and what they pay

To get into the Halloween spirit, salary-comparing website PayScale created a list of some of the spookiest jobs and what they pay.

The data was based off more than 12,000 employee salary profiles completed between October 2016 and October 2018 by U.S. workers.

"Many people celebrating Halloween intentionally find ways to lean into the fear factor and creep out friends and family with scary costumes. For the people on this list of creepy jobs, they’re doing work that is often undervalued in our society but absolutely necessary,” Lydia Frank, vice president, content strategy at PayScale tells FOX Business.

Here is PayScale’s list of creepy jobs and what they pay.

1. Coroner

Median pay: $49,700

Typical education: High School

2.Funeral Director/Mortician

Median pay: $46,600

Typical education: Associated Degree/College Diploma

3. Phlebotomist

Median pay: $31,200

Typical education: Certificate

4. Butcher

Median pay: $31,100

Typical education: High School

5. Cemetery Manager

Median pay: $45,900

Typical education: High School

6. Gravedigger

Median pay: $30,700

Typical education: High School

7. Taxidermist

Median pay: $35,900

Typical education: High School

8. Forensic Scientist

Median pay: $54,100

Typical education: Bachelor’s Degree

9. Hazardous Waste Shipper

Median pay: $42,100

Typical education: High School

10. Exterminator

Median pay: $34,500

Typical education: High School

11. Sewage Plant Operators

Median pay: $42,300

Typical education: High School