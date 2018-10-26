The world's creepiest jobs and what they pay

To get into the Halloween spirit, salary-comparing website PayScale created a list of some of the spookiest jobs and what they pay.
Continue Reading Below
The data was based off more than 12,000 employee salary profiles completed between October 2016 and October 2018 by U.S. workers.
"Many people celebrating Halloween intentionally find ways to lean into the fear factor and creep out friends and family with scary costumes. For the people on this list of creepy jobs, they’re doing work that is often undervalued in our society but absolutely necessary,” Lydia Frank, vice president, content strategy at PayScale tells FOX Business.
More from FOX Business
Here is PayScale’s list of creepy jobs and what they pay.
1. Coroner
Advertisement
Median pay: $49,700
Typical education: High School
2.Funeral Director/Mortician
Median pay: $46,600
Typical education: Associated Degree/College Diploma
3. Phlebotomist
Median pay: $31,200
Typical education: Certificate
4. Butcher
Median pay: $31,100
Typical education: High School
5. Cemetery Manager
Median pay: $45,900
Typical education: High School
6. Gravedigger
Median pay: $30,700
Typical education: High School
7. Taxidermist
Median pay: $35,900
Typical education: High School
8. Forensic Scientist
Median pay: $54,100
Typical education: Bachelor’s Degree
9. Hazardous Waste Shipper
Median pay: $42,100
Typical education: High School
10. Exterminator
Median pay: $34,500
Typical education: High School
11. Sewage Plant Operators
Median pay: $42,300
Typical education: High School