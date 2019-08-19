Who is The Rock’s new wife Lauren Hashian? What does she do?

article

American actor and former wrestling legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed on Instagram Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, have tied the knot.

“We do,” the caption read. “August 18, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

But while much is known about the 47-year-old “Jumanji” and “Fast and Furious” star, not as much is known about his new wife.

Here’s what we know so far:

Hashian is a Massachusetts native, born in 1984 in Lynnfield, according to IMDb. The 34-year-old is a singer and music producer, who released a single with Naz Tokio in 2018, titled “Samson.” And music runs in the family: Hashian is the daughter of Boston drummer Sib Hashian, who played in the mid-70s before passing away in a cruise ship accident in 2017.

Before that, Hashian appeared on the UPN reality series “RU the Girl?” in 2005, where she competed with TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, for a chance to perform with the band, and even released a few singles, according to the New York Post.

Hashian has posted on Instagram that she’s still interested in producing and performing.

Johnson and Hashian are not a new couple. In fact, they’ve been together since 2007 when they met on the set of Disney’s “The Game Plan”, according to Entertainment Tonight,

“I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once,” Johnson told People in 2012. “To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in.”

They have two daughters together: three-year-old Jasmine, and one-year-old Tia.

