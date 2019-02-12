The home where Jeff Bezos launched Amazon is up for sale

article

The Washington home where Jeff Bezos first launched Amazon, then an online bookseller, is officially on the market.

For nearly $1.5 million, you can buy the residential property that Bezos, now the world’s richest man, rented in the mid-1990s for a business venture then known as Cadabra Inc., as first reported by GeekWire. Cadabra eventually went on to become Amazon, now one of the world’s biggest publicly traded companies.

The three-bedroom, 1.75-bath house, which is listed for $1.48 million is located in Bellevue, Washington, the third-largest city in the Seattle metropolitan area.

“A slice of history-Jeff Bezos started Amazon in the garage in the 1990's!” a Zillow posting about the home said.

So far, the home, which was remodeled in 2001, has been on the market for one day. In 2009, the home sold for $620,000 -- the last time it was on the market. It sold for a fraction of that at $375,000 in 2005.