article

While news of Nexstar Media Group’s plan to acquire Tribune Media in a deal worth roughly $4.1 billion sent shockwaves through the industry, as the acquisition is set to become the largest regional television-station operator in the U.S., the merger is still relatively small compared to the top five on record.

Continue Reading Below

What’s more, the deal doesn’t even crack the top 20, according to Dealogic.

Here are the five biggest media mergers of all time.

1. America Online Inc. acquires Time Warner Inc.

Date announced: Jan. 10, 2000

Deal Valued: $112 billion (including debt)

Advertisement

Status: Completed

2. AT&T Inc. acquires Time Warner Inc.

Date announced: Oct. 22, 2016

Deal Valued: $101 billion (including debt)

Status: Completed

3. Charter Communications Inc. acquires Time Warner Cable Inc.

Date announced: May 26, 2015

Deal Valued: $87.4 billion (including debt)

Status: Completed

4. Walt Disney Co. to acquire Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (Entertainment Businesses)

Date announced: Dec. 14, 2017

Deal Valued: $84.8 billion

Status: Pending

5. AT&T Inc. acquires DirecTV

Date announced: May 18, 2014

Deal valued: $66.5 billion

Status: Completed