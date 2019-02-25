Tesla Model S driver fatally burned after car catches fire

A 2016 Tesla Model S caught fire in Florida on Sunday, fatally burning its South Florida driver.

As first reported by the Sun Sentinel, the four-door vehicle veered off the road “for unknown reasons,” swerving through lanes of traffic before crashing into a median, several trees and catching fire. The car was estimated to have been traveling at speeds as high as 90 miles per hour, police said.

By the time the police arrived, the vehicle was reportedly engulfed in flames and its driver “burned beyond recognition.” Even after a tow truck hauled the vehicle off to the yard, it continued to catch fire because the battery pack wasn’t fully drained, according to the Sun Sentinel report.

A Tesla spokesperson said the company is “deeply saddened” by the accident and is willing to coopering with local authorities.

“We understand that speed is being investigated as a factor in this crash, and know that high speed collisions can result in a fire in any type of car, not just electric vehicles,” the spokesperson added.

The automaker said battery fires can take up to 24 hours to extinguish.

There have been several incidents where Tesla’s electric vehicles – which are powered by large battery packs located in the car floors – have caught fire. Two teenagers died during a similar incident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. One of the victim’s parents is suing the automaker.

The National Transportation Safety Board has also investigated some of the fires.