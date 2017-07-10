Telecoms Up As Deal Activity Continues -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose as deal activity continued.

Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications agreed to buy the MetroCast cable system for $1.4 billion, expanding its footprint in the U.S. market.

Among other deals in recent history, French cable giant Altice entered the market with its acquisition of Cablevision, which was followed by the initial-public offering of its U.S. unit.

Frontier Communications is struggling to increase subscribers to Internet services it acquired from Verizon.

