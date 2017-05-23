Telecoms Higher on Defensive Tone, Deal Prospects -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose amid optimism about the outlook for deals in the sector, and as a terrorist attack in the U.K. gave the stock market a defensive tone.

AT&T plans to take an active role in programming and advertising strategy at Time Warner once the telecommunications provider acquires the entertainment conglomerate. Speaking to investors at a Boston conference, AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said his company could help make Time Warner programming more phone-friendly and boost its advertising rates above where they would be for both stand-alone companies.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

May 23, 2017 17:34 ET (21:34 GMT)