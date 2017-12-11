Telecoms Flat Amid Mixed Growth Picture -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the sector's growth.
Verizon Communications said it struck a $2 billion deal to distribute National Football League content over various platforms.
Former employees of controversial media gossip site Gawker.com started an online fund-raising site to revive the Web site.
December 11, 2017 16:35 ET (21:35 GMT)