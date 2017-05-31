Telecoms Down As Traders Hedge On Growth View - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the sector's growth. New York Times Co. is initiating a round of buyouts of its editing staff and is eliminating its public editor position as it attempts to overhaul its news operations. Openreach, BT Group's infrastructure business, will reduce its wholesale high speed broadband network service charge by 1.1%, the U.K.'s communications regulator said Wednesday.

