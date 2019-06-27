Tampa Bay Rays offer $2 tickets as team mulls stadium split

Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays have cut ticket prices down to $2 for a series of upcoming games, in a bid to fill up seats at Tropicana Field as the team weighs a potential two-city stadium split.

The $2 tickets are for three home games against the Baltimore Orioles between July 1 and July 3. According to the MLB website – where the tickets can be purchased – “thousands” of seats are available at the special price. Seat locations vary throughout the 100 and 200 levels.

In addition to barely paying for the tickets, attendees can purchase $2 peanuts and $2 fountain drinks.

The promotion comes as the team battles low attendance at games, despite its successful record. Earlier this month, the Rays offered $5 tickets for five home games after the team had historically low-attendance at the end of May – just 5,786 reported fans attended the event.

The $5 promotion only led to two sold out games.

Low attendance is one reason the team’s owner, Stuart Sternberg, is looking to play a potential split-season between Florida and Montreal. Sternberg has received permission from the league to explore the idea – which is said would not take effect until about 2024. They team had also been looking to procure a new stadium in the Tampa Bay areas, unsuccessfully.

The Montreal Expos were the first MLB team located outside of the U.S., but they moved to D.C. in the mid-2000s and became the Nationals.

So far this year, in the American League East, the Rays are behind the Yankees with 45 wins and 35 losses.