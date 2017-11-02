Sweden's Vattenfall to Supply Microsoft's Dutch Data Center With Wind Power

Swedish utility Vattenfall AB said Thursday that it has signed a 10-year agreement to power Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT) data-center operations in the Netherlands with wind power.

The state-owned company said Microsoft will receive all of the energy produced from Vattenfall's new onshore wind farm at Wieringermeer Polder, adjacent to Microsoft's data center that serves as a regional hub for Microsoft Cloud services for customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as global customers.

The wind farm will start producing renewable energy from 2019.

"Investing in local clean energy to power our local datacenter is a win-win for our business and the Netherlands," said Brian Janous, general manager of energy at Microsoft. "Microsoft is committed to bringing new renewable energy sources online to power our datacenters. By focusing on local projects, we're able to create new economic opportunities, reduce carbon emissions and make progress on our global commitment to increase the amount of clean energy used to power the Microsoft Cloud."

The Wieringermeer Wind Farm will eventually include 100 turbines that will combine to produce around 1.3 terawatt-hours of renewable electricity, enough to power around 370,000 homes.

