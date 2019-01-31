Super Bowl travel costs for Patriots, Rams fans

Plane tickets won’t come cheap for Boston-area sports fans interested in supporting their hometown New England Patriots in person at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

The average round-trip ticket from Logan International Airport in Boston to Atlanta International Airport cost $731 as of Tuesday, according to Priceline.com data. That total assumes a departure date of Friday, Feb. 1, and a return date of Monday, Feb. 4.

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams, the Patriots’ opponent in the Super Bowl, have a cheaper path to Atlanta. A round-trip ticket from Los Angeles International Airport to Atlanta cost $614. Priceline advised would-be Super Bowl travelers to look for “package” or “bundle” deals to book flights, hotels and rental cars all at once – often for a significant discount.

“When you do that online, you may see prices that won't appear if you book them independently,” Priceline told FOX Business. “Those prices are often negotiated for that type of booking. On average people save $240 per person when they book a package on Priceline.”

Flight prices vary for fans traveling to the big game from other major cities. A round-trip flight from Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., had an average price tag of $329 as of Tuesday, while a flight from JFK International Airport in New York City costs $517.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has one of the cheapest average costs for Super Bowl travelers, with a round-trip ticket of just $260.

In terms of lodgings, the average daily rate for a hotel with a rating of at least three stars on Priceline was $547, assuming a check-in date of Feb. 1 and a check-out date of Feb. 4.

Super Bowl LIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET.