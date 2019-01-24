Super Bowl: Buffalo Wild Wings offers free order if game goes to overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings has a reward planned for football fans if the Super Bowl LIII battle between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams turns into a nail biter.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain said it will give out free snack-sized orders of chicken wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime. The offer is good for customers at Buffalo Wild Wings locations from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Feb. 18.

“We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone,” Seth Freeman, the chain’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football, and now, free wings!”

The Patriots and Rams have already dealt with overtime this postseason. Both the AFC and NFC Championship games required an extra period, marking the first time in history that has happened in the penultimate round.

The Super Bowl is the busiest day of the year for Buffalo Wild Wings, which sees a 30 percent to 40 percent increase in restaurant traffic and a 25 percent boost to beer sales for the big game. The chain said in a statement last August that it was exploring a potential entry into the sports betting market after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on the pastime.

Super Bowl LIII is set to take place on Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET.