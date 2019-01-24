Super Bowl boycott? Rihanna, Amy Schumer among celebrities skipping the game

Questions about the NFL’s social justice record have loomed over Super Bowl preparations in recent months, with several celebrities opting to publicly criticize the league or boycott the big game altogether.

The NFL has been widely panned in recent months due in part to the case of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback best known for kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice. Kaepernick, 31, has not played in the NFL since after the 2016 season, prompting allegations that NFL owners have colluded to keep him out of the league because of his role in the protests.

The situation reportedly complicated the NFL’s search for performers for this year’s Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta on Feb. 3. While the NFL has since named Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi as this year’s headliners, several other prominent musicians are said to have turned down offers, and Scott said he would only perform if the NFL donated $500,000 to charity.

Top musicians reportedly rejected the opportunity despite the Super Bowl’s massive viewing audience. While the NFL does not pay performers, recent acts such as Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga have seen a spike in their music sales after the show.

FOX Business breaks down which celebrities have spoken out against the NFL or opted to skip the Super Bowl below.

Rihanna

The prominent pop musician turned down offers to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show to show solidarity with Kaepernick, according to multiple reports.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” a source close to the singer told told Us Weekly. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

Amy Schumer

The comedian called on Maroon 5 to join Rihanna in skipping the Super Bowl and said she would not accept any offer to appear in a Super Bowl halftime show this year in order to show support for Kaepernick and other protesters.

Jay Z

The rapper, who has been critical of the league’s handling of player protests in the past, said in a song released last summer that he had once turned down an offer to perform in the Super Bowl. Variety reported last year that Jay Z had attempted to talk Scott out of accepting the job.

Cardi B

While rumors swirled that the NFL had approached Cardi B about a Super Bowl performance, a rep for the rapper told Page Six that the talks never escalated to a firm offer. The rep added that Cardi was “not particularly interested in participating” because of the NFL’s treatment of Kaepernick.

Michael B. Jordan

The “Creed” actor expressed disappointment with Scott’s participation in the Super Bowl last December, telling TMZ that he was “not that happy” with the decision.

"We're still trying to stand behind something right now," Jordan said.