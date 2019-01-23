Super Bowl 53 prop bets feature odds on government shutdown, White House fast food

With tens of millions of viewers set to tune in to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, sportsbooks are offering prop bets for fans looking to add even more excitement to a clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.

Prop bets allow gamblers to place wagers on various elements of the Super Bowl, from which player will be named the game’s most valuable player to how long singer Gladys Knight will take to perform the pre-game national anthem. In Las Vegas, Westgate SuperBook is one of multiple sportsbooks that offers prop bets.

The unique betting lines have gotten so popular that they drive more action than the actual game, according to Pat Marrow, head oddsmaker for the online sportsbook Bovada.LV. The annual slate of prop bets often features references to recent political or pop culture events, such as President Trump’s recent decision to buy fast food for the college football champion Clemson Tigers.

“While prop betting on the Super Bowl began with a few additional betting lines to drum up additional interest for the big game, it’s now spiraled into its own separate event, so to speak, in which betting handle on these novelty wagers will surpass betting on the game outcome itself,” Bovada Head Oddsmaker Pat Morrow told FOX Business. ”The Patriots meeting the Rams and the backdrop of the world around it always allows us unique opportunities to let players bet on “whatever’s going on” and this year is no exception.”

While prop bets are popular for sportsbooks, they have drawn the NFL’s ire since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting last year. NFL officials asked Congress to allow prop bets to be banned last September, arguing that they can lead to match-fixing and other corruption, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

FOX Business breaks down some noteworthy Super Bowl LIII prop bets below, courtesy of Bovada.LV.

What will finish first?

Super Bowl LIII -300

Government shutdown +200

What will the Super Bowl champions be served when they visit the White House?

Fast Food +155

Any Other Food -220

Who will be Super Bowl LIII MVP?

Tom Brady +110

Jared Goff +225

Todd Gurley +1100

Sony Michel +1500

C J Anderson +2000

Aaron Donald +1800

James White +2000

Brandin Cooks +4000

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game-winning coach?

Lime/Green/Yellow +225

Orange +300

Red +400

Clear/Water +400

Blue +375

Purple +1000

How many plays will Tony Romo correctly predict ahead of the play?

Over 7.5 -140

Under 7.5 EVEN

How many times will the broadcast mention Sean McVay’s age?

Over 1.5 -175

Under 1.5 +135

National Anthem

How long will it take Gladys Knight to sing the US national anthem?

Over 1 Minute 47 Seconds -160

Under 1 Minute 47 Seconds +120

Will any player take a knee during the national anthem?

Yes +350

No -600

Which commercial will appear first?

Budweiser +175

Bud Light +125

Stella Artois +500

Michelob Ultra +500

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer +500

What will be the first song performed by Maroon 5?

"One More Night" +300

"Makes Me Wonder" +500

"Sugar" +550

"Animals" +600

"Girls Like You" +600

"Moves Like Jagger" +600

"Don't Wanna Know'" +700

"Payphone" +1000

"Maps" +1500

"She Will Be Loved" +1500

"This Love" +1500