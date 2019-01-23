Super Bowl 53 prop bets feature odds on government shutdown, White House fast food

With tens of millions of viewers set to tune in to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, sportsbooks are offering prop bets for fans looking to add even more excitement to a clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.
Prop bets allow gamblers to place wagers on various elements of the Super Bowl, from which player will be named the game’s most valuable player to how long singer Gladys Knight will take to perform the pre-game national anthem. In Las Vegas, Westgate SuperBook is one of multiple sportsbooks that offers prop bets.
The unique betting lines have gotten so popular that they drive more action than the actual game, according to Pat Marrow, head oddsmaker for the online sportsbook Bovada.LV. The annual slate of prop bets often features references to recent political or pop culture events, such as President Trump’s recent decision to buy fast food for the college football champion Clemson Tigers.
“While prop betting on the Super Bowl began with a few additional betting lines to drum up additional interest for the big game, it’s now spiraled into its own separate event, so to speak, in which betting handle on these novelty wagers will surpass betting on the game outcome itself,” Bovada Head Oddsmaker Pat Morrow told FOX Business. ”The Patriots meeting the Rams and the backdrop of the world around it always allows us unique opportunities to let players bet on “whatever’s going on” and this year is no exception.”
While prop bets are popular for sportsbooks, they have drawn the NFL’s ire since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting last year. NFL officials asked Congress to allow prop bets to be banned last September, arguing that they can lead to match-fixing and other corruption, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
FOX Business breaks down some noteworthy Super Bowl LIII prop bets below, courtesy of Bovada.LV.
What will finish first?
Super Bowl LIII -300
Government shutdown +200
What will the Super Bowl champions be served when they visit the White House?
Fast Food +155
Any Other Food -220
Who will be Super Bowl LIII MVP?
Tom Brady +110
Jared Goff +225
Todd Gurley +1100
Sony Michel +1500
C J Anderson +2000
Aaron Donald +1800
James White +2000
Brandin Cooks +4000
What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game-winning coach?
Lime/Green/Yellow +225
Orange +300
Red +400
Clear/Water +400
Blue +375
Purple +1000
How many plays will Tony Romo correctly predict ahead of the play?
Over 7.5 -140
Under 7.5 EVEN
How many times will the broadcast mention Sean McVay’s age?
Over 1.5 -175
Under 1.5 +135
National Anthem
How long will it take Gladys Knight to sing the US national anthem?
Over 1 Minute 47 Seconds -160
Under 1 Minute 47 Seconds +120
Will any player take a knee during the national anthem?
Yes +350
No -600
Which commercial will appear first?
Budweiser +175
Bud Light +125
Stella Artois +500
Michelob Ultra +500
Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer +500
What will be the first song performed by Maroon 5?
"One More Night" +300
"Makes Me Wonder" +500
"Sugar" +550
"Animals" +600
"Girls Like You" +600
"Moves Like Jagger" +600
"Don't Wanna Know'" +700
"Payphone" +1000
"Maps" +1500
"She Will Be Loved" +1500
"This Love" +1500
