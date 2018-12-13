Starbucks partners with Uber Eats: Lattes to your door

Starbucks is now in the delivery game, too.

The coffee giant announced Thursday that it plans to partner with Uber Eats to bring its beverages straight to customers’ doors.

While the company already has a delivery program in China, the companies expect this new deal to bring the service to about a quarter of its U.S.-based stores by the end of second quarter.

Roz Brewer, chief operating officer for Starbucks, said the program will be tested out at locations where drive-thrus aren’t feasible.

The goal is to lure customers to spend more money.

Although sales have been positive for the company, foot traffic has been stagnate.

The only problem is—not all drinks are mobile. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said during the company’s investor day that cappuccinos, for example, have a lot of foam, so they’re good for traveling, but others are not.

In China, the company had to create spill-proof lids, new delivery containers and packaging in order to keep beverages hot and cold items cold.

Starbucks share are up 1 percent on the news.