Starbucks to test reusable cups at London's Gatwick Airport as way to cut down on waste

Coffee giant Starbucks has teamed up with environmental charity Hubbub to test reusable cups at London's Gatwick Airport in hopes of cutting down on waste.

The one-month pilot program will give passengers at the country’s second-largest airport the option to borrow the cup – instead of using a paper one. The customer can return the cups before boarding their flights at “Cup Check-In” points. After that, the cups will be washed, sterilized and returned to Starbucks for re-circulation.

The goal of the trial period is to get 2,000 reusable cups in circulation at the airport’s South Terminal which could cut down on waste. The Guardian noted if 250 customers decided to choose the reusable cup, some 7,000 paper cups would be saved in a month.

Hubbub CEO Trewin Restorick said people care about plastic waste but find "it's often hard to 'do the right thing' when traveling."

“We want to find out whether people will get onboard with reusing cups, if we make it easy and convenient,” Restorick said in a statement. “The airport is the ideal environment to trial a reusable cup scheme as it has the potential to reduce large volumes of paper cup waste.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.