Stanford dethrones Harvard as top business school

Stanford University has officially unseated Harvard University as the nation’s best business school, according to Bloomberg’s 2018 best B-school rankings.

After three consecutive years at the top, Harvard fell to third place behind University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, which clinched the second-place spot.

According to surveys of more than 26,000 MBA students, alumni and recruiters as well as compensation and job-placement data, Stanford received an overall score of 100 percent, while Harvard scored 91.9 percent.

Stanford’s boost this year came from earning perfect scores on compensation, networking and entrepreneurship categories, while Harvard dropped to 65 percent in entrepreneurship and to 54.4 percent in the learning category.

Still, despite the high rankings as the most elite business schools in the U.S., Stanford, Harvard and Wharton have all seen a decline in MBA applications this year. Harvard Business School saw its biggest drop in applications since 2005, with applications falling 4.5 percent from last year, while applications to Stanford’s Graduate School of Business slid 4.6 percent to 7,797 and Wharton fell a whopping 6.7 percent to 6,245.

Yet, if you’re still interested in going to the best business school in the country, here’s Bloomberg’s list of the top 10 best business schools.

1. Stanford University

Overall score: 100 percent

2. University of Pennsylvania (The Wharton School)

Overall score: 92.6 percent

3. Harvard University

Overall score: 91.9 percent

4. Columbia University

Overall score: 86.5 percent

5. MIT (Sloan School of Management)

Overall score: 88 percent

6. University of Chicago (Booth School of Business)

Overall score: 87.1 percent

7. Howard University

Overall score: 63.1 percent

8. Northwestern University (Kellogg School of Management)

Overall score: 85.5 percent

9. College of William and Mary (The Mason School of Business)

Overall score: 64.6 percent

10. University of California at Berkeley (Hass School of Business)

Overall score: 86.7 percent